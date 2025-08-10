Ukraine and Europe present their plan to end war to US: ceasefire, security guarantees, "exchange of territories" only on mutual basis - WSJ

Ukraine and European countries have presented their plan to end the fighting in Ukraine. First of all, it provides for a ceasefire and strong security guarantees for Ukraine.

This was reported by the Wall Street Journal, citing European officials, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the joint proposal of Ukraine and its allies includes a mandatory ceasefire before any further steps. And any "exchange of territories" can only be carried out on a reciprocal basis, meaning that if Ukraine withdraws its troops from some regions, Russia must withdraw from others.

In addition, the plan stipulates that any territorial concessions by Kyiv should be backed by strong security guarantees, including Ukraine's potential membership in NATO.

"You cannot start the process by ceding territory in the midst of hostilities," an unnamed European official said.

The newspaper writes that the aim of this proposal is for Europe and Ukraine to establish a common red line that should apply to any potential negotiations with Russia.

The plan was presented at a meeting of national security advisers on Saturday, 9 August. The US was represented by Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and special presidential representatives Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources, that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had submitted a ceasefire proposal to President Donald Trump's administration that included significant territorial concessions by Ukraine.

Putin handed over this proposal to US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff when he was in Moscow.

