Every concession by Russian Federation provokes further aggression - Sybiha

The strategy of appeasing Russia will not help bring the war in Ukraine to a just end.

This was reported on social media by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, according to Censor.NET.

"No rewards or gifts to the aggressor to appease him. Only strength and unity can force Russia to end the war," he stressed.

Sybiha also noted that every concession provokes further aggression. That is why Ukraine stands firm in defending our principles and values.

"Together with our American and European partners, we remain committed to ensuring a just and lasting peace based on the UN Charter and international law," the Ukrainian minister concluded.