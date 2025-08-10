After more than three years of full-scale Russian armed aggression against Ukraine, Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Robert Fico has still not grasped the real reasons behind this criminal invasion, nor the danger of flirting with the aggressor state.

According to Censor.NET, this is emphasized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

It is regrettable that the head of government of a European Union member state allows himself to use openly offensive rhetoric against Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, who are heroically fighting Russian aggression every day, holding it back on their own soil in the interests of the security of all of Europe.

We caution against the use of hostile folkloric allegories and attempts to boost one's party's political ratings through such statements. This is frivolous behavior that insults the memory of the dead, the suffering of millions of Ukrainian families, and the sacrifice of those who are fighting for freedom," the Foreign Ministry added.

It is also noted that the Ukrainian side highly appreciates the comprehensive support provided to Ukraine by international partners who consistently defend the principles of territorial integrity of sovereign states, the supremacy of international law, and the preservation of global order.

"Against this backdrop, Robert Fico's statements are at odds with the spirit of good neighborliness, solidarity, and mutual respect that the Slovak people have shown toward Ukraine throughout this time. Therefore, with his statements, Mr. Fico is insulting his own people," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry concluded.

Earlier, Fico stated that Ukraine would suffer in any case due to the results of the summit between Trump and Putin in Alaska.

"Remember the old African truth that I love to repeat? It doesn't matter whether elephants are fighting or having sex, the grass always suffers. Regardless of the outcome of the elephants' negotiations on August 15, the grass will suffer — in this case, Ukraine," Fico said.