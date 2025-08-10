Of 150 enemy saboteurs, about 30 reached Pokrovsk, rest were eliminated - DeepState

Sabotage groups from the Russian Federation were indeed spotted in Pokrovsk, but only about 30 of the 150 occupiers made it to the city.

This was reported by analysts from the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

"According to our information, the enemy formed tactical groups of 50 people each from three companies for sabotage operations in Pokrovsk. The aim of the operation was to create panic and force the units to flee the city, as was the case in Selidovo.

In total, the route from Selydove to Pokrovsk took the Russians 14 days. It took them four days to reach the industrial zone in Peschanoye and 10 days to travel from Peschanoye to Zakhysnykiv Ukrainy Street in Pokrovsk. Thus, every day, enemy infantrymen covered only 600 meters in the hope of not being detected," the report says.

It is also noted that communication, water, and food were provided by drone drops. Therefore, there was good coordination between the groups, and everyone knew about everyone else. Enemy saboteurs used cloaks for camouflage and hid in random shelters. In addition, they had route trackers.

"About 120 out of 150 people died from the attacks, although some may have survived their injuries. On July 19, groups began to gather in Pokrovsk and carry out sabotage operations. The search for the remaining members of these groups continues. This week, another group of "saboteurs" surrendered.

Accordingly, this operation did not achieve its goal, although it caused many problems for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. It is doubtful whether a plan in which 80% of the personnel are supposed to die on the way to the mission site can be considered a success," concluded DeepState.