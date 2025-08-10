ENG
News Photo Shelling of the Donetsk region
Day in Donetsk region: two people killed and four wounded, over 30 private houses destroyed. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops shelled settlements in the Donetsk region, with Bakhmut, Kramatorsk, and Pokrovsk districts under attack.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, spoke about the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 10 August, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district

In Shakhove, 31 private houses were destroyed.

Kramatorsk district

An administrative building and a private house were damaged in Lyman;

A person died in Serednye.

In Mykilske of Sviatohirsk community, 2 hangars and 5 tractors were damaged.

In Druzhkivka, 1 person died and 1 was injured, 5 private houses were damaged.

In Kostyantynivka, 2 people were injured, 9 multi-storey buildings, 7 private houses, 2 outbuildings, a shop, an administrative building, 2 power lines and 5 gas pipelines were damaged;

A man was wounded and a house was damaged in Markove.

Bakhmut district.

Three houses were damaged in Siversk.

"In total, Russians fired 28 times at the settlements of the Donetsk region over the last day. 1011 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 53 children," the official summarises.

Donetsk region on 10 August 2025
Donetsk region (4251) war in Ukraine (3468)
