Russians claim UAV attack on Moscow

On the evening of 10 August, Moscow was attacked by a drone.

This was stated by Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, Censor.NET reports.

The head of the Russian capital reported three times that the air defence forces of the Ministry of Defence "shot down a drone flying towards Moscow. Emergency services are working at the site where the wreckage has fell."

