ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9435 visitors online
News UAV attacks on Russia
9 865 30

Russians claim UAV attack on Moscow

On the evening of 10 August, Moscow was attacked by a drone.

This was stated by Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, Censor.NET reports.

The head of the Russian capital reported three times that the air defence forces of the Ministry of Defence "shot down a drone flying towards Moscow. Emergency services are working at the site where the wreckage has fell."

Watch more: SSU drones struck Shahed storage terminal in Tatarstan. VIDEO

Sobyanin's statement about the UAV attack

Author: 

drone (1914) Moscow (203) Russia (12420)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 