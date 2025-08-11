9 865 30
Russians claim UAV attack on Moscow
On the evening of 10 August, Moscow was attacked by a drone.
This was stated by Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, Censor.NET reports.
The head of the Russian capital reported three times that the air defence forces of the Ministry of Defence "shot down a drone flying towards Moscow. Emergency services are working at the site where the wreckage has fell."
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password