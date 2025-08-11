ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 1,064,240 people (+1,000 per day), 11,093 tanks, 31,380 artillery systems, 23,114 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have killed 1,064,240 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 11.08.25 are approximately:

personnel - about 1064240 (+1000) people

tanks - 11093 (+4) units

armoured combat vehicles - 23114 (+7) units

artillery systems - 31380 (+37) units

MLRS - 1462 (+2) units

air defence systems - 1204 (+0) units

aircraft - 421 (+0) units

helicopters - 340 (+0)

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 50646 (+191)

cruise missiles - 3556 (+0)

ships / boats - 28 (+0)

submarines - 1 (+0)

motor vehicles and tankers - 58113 (+131)

special equipment - 3936 (+0)

