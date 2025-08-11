Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 1,064,240 people (+1,000 per day), 11,093 tanks, 31,380 artillery systems, 23,114 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Ukrainian Defence Forces have killed 1,064,240 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 11.08.25 are approximately:
personnel - about 1064240 (+1000) people
tanks - 11093 (+4) units
armoured combat vehicles - 23114 (+7) units
artillery systems - 31380 (+37) units
MLRS - 1462 (+2) units
air defence systems - 1204 (+0) units
aircraft - 421 (+0) units
helicopters - 340 (+0)
UAVs of operational and tactical level - 50646 (+191)
cruise missiles - 3556 (+0)
ships / boats - 28 (+0)
submarines - 1 (+0)
motor vehicles and tankers - 58113 (+131)
special equipment - 3936 (+0)
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password