Britain believes Ukraine should be part of peace talks - Sky News

The United Kingdom insists that Ukraine should be directly involved in negotiations to end hostilities, and peace cannot be imposed from the outside.

"We will never trust President Putin as much as we can, but we will support Ukraine, President Trump and European countries as we enter these negotiations," the British government spokesman said.

London emphasises that any peace agreement should be built with the participation of Kyiv, not imposed on it.

"We will not reward aggression or jeopardise sovereignty. Ukraine will decide its own future and we will support it every step of the way," the spokesman added.

