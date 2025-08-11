Zelenskyy and Modi discuss sanctions against Russia and plan personal meeting in September

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to the president, they discussed all important issues of bilateral cooperation and the diplomatic situation in general.

"I have informed him about Russian attacks on our cities and villages, about yesterday's shelling of a bus station in Zaporizhzhia. Dozens of people were injured. It was a deliberate strike by Russian bombs on ordinary urban buildings. And this is at a time when there is finally a diplomatic opportunity to end the war. Instead of demonstrating its readiness for a ceasefire, Russia has shown only a desire to continue its occupation and killing.

It is important that India supports our peace efforts and shares the position that ‘everything related to Ukraine should be resolved with the participation of Ukraine’. Other formats will not work," the statement said.

Read more: Modi to Trump: India and Pakistan reach truce without US mediation

The parties also discussed sanctions against Russia.

"I noted that it is necessary to limit the export of Russian energy, in particular oil, to reduce its potential and ability to finance the continuation of this war. It is important that every leader who has tangible levers of influence on Russia sends appropriate signals to Moscow.

We have agreed to schedule a personal meeting in September at the UN General Assembly and work on the exchange of visits," the Head of State added.

Read more: Modi to Putin: War in Ukraine must be resolved peacefully, India is ready to help