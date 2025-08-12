Defence forces cleared Stepne and Novokostiantynivka in Sumy region from occupiers, - General Staff

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have cleared two more settlements in Sumy region from Russian occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The Ukrainian Defence Forces have cleared the settlements of Stepne and Novokostiantynivka (formerly Pershe Travnia) in Sumy region from Russian occupiers. The soldiers of the 225th separate assault regiment pushed the enemy units beyond the state border of Ukraine with active actions," the statement said.

