Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 1,065,220 people (+980 per day), 11,098 tanks, 31,406 artillery systems, and 23,119 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have killed 1,065,220 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 12.08.25 are approximately:

personnel - about 1065220 (+980) people

tanks - 11098 (+5) units

armoured combat vehicles - 23119 (+5) units

artillery systems - 31406 (+26) units

MLRS - 1464 (+2) units

air defence systems - 1205 (+1) units

aircraft - 421 (+0) units

helicopters - 340 (+0)

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 50753 (+107)

cruise missiles - 3556 (+0)

ships / boats - 28 (+0)

submarines - 1 (+0)

motor vehicles and tankers - 58219 (+106)

special equipment - 3937 (+1)

Watch more: Soldiers fire automatic weapons at Russian "Zhdun" drone sitting in ambush on road and destroy it. VIDEO

