Soldiers fire automatic weapons at Russian "Zhdun" drone sitting in ambush on road and destroy it. VIDEO
The soldiers, travelling by car, noticed a Russian "zhdun" drone on the road and destroyed it with automatic small arms.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the skilful actions of the Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.
"Ukrainian soldiers on the move destroy a Russian FPV drone "Zhdun", which was sitting in ambush on the road in Sumy region," the commentary to the video reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password