ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8680 visitors online
News Video Fighting in Kursk and Sumy regions
7 415 8

Soldiers fire automatic weapons at Russian "Zhdun" drone sitting in ambush on road and destroy it. VIDEO

The soldiers, travelling by car, noticed a Russian "zhdun" drone on the road and destroyed it with automatic small arms.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the skilful actions of the Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"Ukrainian soldiers on the move destroy a Russian FPV drone "Zhdun", which was sitting in ambush on the road in Sumy region," the commentary to the video reads.

Watch more: Since beginning of month, National Guard troops have destroyed 36 enemy drones in sky over Zaporizhzhia. VIDEO

Author: 

elimination (5590) drones (2672)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 