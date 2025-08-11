Soldiers fire automatic weapons at Russian "Zhdun" drone sitting in ambush on road and destroy it. VIDEO

The soldiers, travelling by car, noticed a Russian "zhdun" drone on the road and destroyed it with automatic small arms.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the skilful actions of the Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"Ukrainian soldiers on the move destroy a Russian FPV drone "Zhdun", which was sitting in ambush on the road in Sumy region," the commentary to the video reads.

Watch more: Since beginning of month, National Guard troops have destroyed 36 enemy drones in sky over Zaporizhzhia. VIDEO