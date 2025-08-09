Since beginning of month, National Guard troops have destroyed 36 enemy drones in sky over Zaporizhzhia. VIDEO

Every day, operators of unmanned aerial systems of the 23rd separate Khortytsia brigade of the National Guard successfully attack Russian strike and reconnaissance drones in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

By destroying the drones high in the sky, the guardsmen are primarily saving the lives of their comrades-in-arms who are destroying the occupiers on the ground, Censor.NET reports.

Since the beginning of the month alone, operators of unmanned aerial systems of the 23rd Brigade have destroyed: 33 enemy "Molniya", 2 kamikaze drones, and 1 Orlan-30 reconnaissance UAV.

