General Staff on fighting in Pokrovsk and Dobropillia directions: Reserve units have already detected and are destroying enemy

Effective measures are being taken to stop the advance of the Russian occupiers in the Dobropillia and Pokrovsk directions.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Our units are engaged in heavy defensive battles against the superior enemy forces. Thus, in the Pokrovske direction alone, the occupiers have concentrated a group of more than 110,000 personnel. To penetrate the depths of our defences, the Russian invaders are acting boldly. Despite their losses, they are trying to infiltrate our defensive lines with sabotage and small infantry groups," the statement said.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, several small groups of the enemy, bypassing the positions of Ukrainian defenders, attempted to advance towards the village of Zolotyi Kolodiaz.

Moreover, using the peculiarities of the local landscape, saboteurs secretly infiltrated into the settlements of Vesele, Vile, Rubizhne, and Kucheriv Yar.

"Some of the groups have already been destroyed, the rest are in the process of being destroyed. The situation is complicated and dynamic, but the Defence Forces are taking all necessary measures to detect and destroy the enemy groups. In particular, by the decision of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, additional forces and means have been allocated to strengthen the resilience of the defence. Measures have been planned to block enemy groups in the designated area.



Reserve units have already detected the enemy and have had their first successes: the occupiers are being destroyed and captured. The defenders of Ukraine are focused on fulfilling their tasks, holding the line, and need the support of the entire society to repel new attempts of enemy attacks," they concluded.