We are talking about infiltration of small groups of enemy - about 5-10 people - OSGT "Dnipro" on escalation near Pokrovsk and Dobropillia

The Defence Forces have denied information about an alleged breakthrough by the occupiers near Pokrovsk and Dobropillia in Donetsk region. In fact, it was the infiltration of small groups of 5-10 people.

This was stated by Viktor Trehubov, spokesman for the "Dnipro" Operational and Strategic Group of Troops, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, the Russians are using the tactic of infiltration in small groups past the first line of defence, losing a lot of personnel, which was the case near Dobropillia.

"A small enemy group bypassed Ukrainian positions and tried to hide in our rear. A similar situation took place a week ago with a small subversive reconnaissance group in Pokrovsk, which was unsuccessful for the enemy," he said.

As Trehubov explained, open-source mapping reports of Russians allegedly advancing 12 km into Ukrainian territory do not mean that these areas are under their control.

In fact, it is the penetration of small groups of the enemy - about 5-10 people who are trying to hide in buildings.

We are talking about a small group of Russians, maybe 5-10 people, who sneaked in. And this is absolutely not what it looks like on the map. It's not that they took control of the path they went through. No, they went the way and tried to hide somewhere in a basement. And, of course, then the reserves of the Ukrainian forces ran there to knock them out of that basement and destroy them there," the spokesman said.

Earlier, the OSGT "Dnipro" stated that the infiltration of Russians in the Dobropillia and Pokrovsk directions is not "taking control of the territory".

Also it was reported that the Russian invaders were advancing in the area of Kucheriv Yar, Zolotyi Kolodiaz and Maiske.

In turn, the former chief of staff of the 12th "Azov" Special Forces Brigade, Bohdan Krotevych, commenting on the combat situation in the Pokrovsk sector, said that the Pokrovsk- Kostiantynivka line is, without exaggeration, a complete sh**. Battalion commander of the 47th separate mechanised brigade "Magura" Oleksandr Shyrshyn called for "the right decisions" to be made to stabilise the frontline in the Pokrovsk sector.