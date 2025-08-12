Information about ruscists’ breakthrough in Pokrovsk direction is unreliable, - StratCom of AFU

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have commented on the information circulating online about the breakthrough of Russian troops in one of the frontline areas in eastern Ukraine.

This was reported by the Armed Forces StratCom, Censor.NET informs.

"This information is not reliable and does not reflect the real facts. As you know, the Russians use the tactic of infiltration in small groups past the first line of defence, losing a lot of personnel, which happened near Dobropillia. A small enemy group bypassed Ukrainian positions and tried to hide in our rear, but the Defence Forces repelled such attempts. A similar situation occurred a week ago with the passage of a small subversive reconnaissance group in Pokrovsk, which was unsuccessful for the enemy," the statement said.

Read more: Situation on Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka line is, without exaggeration, complete sh**, - Krotevych

Earlier, it was reported that Russian invaders were advancing in the area of Kucherevyi Yar, Zolotyi Kolodiaz and Maiske.

The OSGT "Dnipro" stated that the infiltration of Russians in the Dobropillia and Pokrovsk directions is not "taking control of the territory".

In turn, the former chief of staff of the 12th "Azov" Special Forces Brigade, Bohdan Krotevych, commenting on the combat situation in the Pokrovsk sector, said that the Pokrovsk- Kostiantynivka line is, without exaggeration, a complete sh**. Battalion commander of the 47th separate mechanised brigade "Magura" Oleksandr Shyrshyn called for "the right decisions" to be made to stabilise the frontline in the Pokrovsk sector.

Read more: While we "continue to advance" in Sumy direction, we have difficult situation in Pokrovsk, - Shyrshyn