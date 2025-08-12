Additional forces have been allocated to destroy saboteurs in Pokrovsk direction, - General Staff

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi has ordered to allocate additional forces to eliminate Russian subversive reconnaissance groups in the Pokrovsk sector.

This was stated by the spokesperson for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrii Kovalev.

"In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy has made 35 attempts to push our units... Three clashes are still ongoing," he said.

According to the spokesman, the greatest activity is observed in the areas of Poltavka, Popiv Yar, Maiak, Dorozhne, Nykanorivka, Kucheriv Yar, Nove Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Sukhetske, Rodynske, Promin, Udachne, Lysivka, Zvirove, Horikhove, Dachne.

Kovalev said that the Russian troops are using their superiority in numbers and, while losing personnel on a large scale, are trying to infiltrate in small groups through the first line of the Defence Forces' positions.

"By the decision of the Commander-in-Chief, additional forces and means have been allocated to detect and destroy enemy sabotage groups that penetrate the defence line," added the spokesman.

Previously, 64 occupiers were killed and 38 wounded in this area, one vehicle, 21 UAVs, one communication antenna and one motorcycle were destroyed, and one cannon and two motorcycles of the invaders were damaged.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian invaders were advancing in the area of Kucheriv Yar, Zolotyi Kolodiaz and Maiske.

The OSGT "Dnipro" stated that the infiltration of Russians in the Dobropillia and Pokrovsk directions is not "taking control of the territory".

In turn, the former chief of staff of the 12th "Azov" Special Forces Brigade, Bohdan Krotevych, commenting on the combat situation in the Pokrovsk sector, said that the Pokrovsk- Kostiantynivka line is, without exaggeration, a complete sh**. Battalion commander of the 47th separate mechanised brigade "Magura" Oleksandr Shyrshyn called for "the right decisions" to be made to stabilise the frontline in the Pokrovsk sector.

