Day in Donetsk region: Bilozerske, Pokrovsk, Lyman and Kostiantynivka under attack, casualties and destruction reported. PHOTOS

Yesterday, 11 August 2025, Russian troops intensively shelled 3 districts of Donetsk region. Shakhove, Bilozerske, Pokrovsk and Lyman came under attack, causing casualties and destruction.

This was reported by Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

Pokrovsk district

As noted, 1 person was killed and 1 wounded in Shakhove, 43 houses were damaged; 21 houses were damaged in Volodymyrivka. In Bilozerske 8 people were wounded, 8 multi-storey buildings, an administrative building and 7 cars were damaged. A person was wounded in Pokrovsk. In Myrnohrad, 4 buildings were damaged.

Kramatorsk district.

A multi-storey building was damaged in Lyman, a private house - in Drobysheve. In Andriivka, 5 houses, an administrative building and infrastructure were damaged. A warehouse was damaged in Novomykolaivka of Cherkasy community. In Illinivka, a person was injured and an enterprise was damaged. In Kostiantynivka, 2 people were injured and 4 houses were damaged.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: 2 people killed, 11 wounded, Druzhkivka, Myrnohrad and Kostiantynivka under attack. PHOTOS

Bakhmut district.

In Siversk, 5 houses were damaged.



















Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the evening of 11 August, at 10:55 p.m., the Russian army attacked the residential area of Bilozerske, Donetsk region, with "FAB-250" from UMPC.