Day in Donetsk region: 2 people killed, 11 wounded, Druzhkivka, Myrnohrad and Kostiantynivka under attack. PHOTOS

Two people were killed and 11 others were injured as a result of Russian shelling of Donetsk region over the past day.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

As noted, the Russians shelled Druzhkivka with "Smerch" MLRS, killing a civilian and wounding two others. Nine private houses and two cars were damaged.

One person was killed in Chernihivka, Dobropilska TG, which was attacked by an enemy FPV drone.

The occupiers directed 8 "Geranium-2" UAVs at Bilozerske, injuring three civilians, damaging 9 apartment buildings and 2 private houses, three garages and three vehicles.

According to law enforcement officials, two people were injured in Myrnohrad as a result of mortar shelling.















Two people were wounded in Kostiantynivka, which russia shelled with "Smerch" multiple rocket launchers, artillery and drones. Seven apartment buildings, one private house and two commercial pavilions were destroyed.