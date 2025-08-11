ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9435 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Donetsk region
295 0

Day in Donetsk region: 2 people killed, 11 wounded, Druzhkivka, Myrnohrad and Kostiantynivka under attack. PHOTOS

Two people were killed and 11 others were injured as a result of Russian shelling of Donetsk region over the past day.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

As noted, the Russians shelled Druzhkivka with "Smerch" MLRS, killing a civilian and wounding two others. Nine private houses and two cars were damaged.

One person was killed in Chernihivka, Dobropilska TG, which was attacked by an enemy FPV drone.

The occupiers directed 8 "Geranium-2" UAVs at Bilozerske, injuring three civilians, damaging 9 apartment buildings and 2 private houses, three garages and three vehicles.

According to law enforcement officials, two people were injured in Myrnohrad as a result of mortar shelling.

Consequences of shelling in Donetsk region
Consequences of shelling in Donetsk region
Consequences of shelling in Donetsk region
Consequences of shelling in Donetsk region
Consequences of shelling in Donetsk region
Consequences of shelling in Donetsk region
Consequences of shelling in Donetsk region

Two people were wounded in Kostiantynivka, which russia shelled with "Smerch" multiple rocket launchers, artillery and drones. Seven apartment buildings, one private house and two commercial pavilions were destroyed.

Author: 

shoot out (14367) police forces (1620) Donetsk region (4255) Myrnohrad (72) Kirovohradska region (84) Kramatorskyy district (461) Pokrovskyy district (652) Kropyvnytskyy district (11) Druzhkivka (37) Kostyantynivka (289)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 