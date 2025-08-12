Strike on Bilozerske in Donetsk region: two dead, seven wounded, including 16-year-old boy. PHOTOS

On the evening of 11 August, at 10:55 p.m., the Russian army attacked a residential area of Bilozerske, Donetsk region, with a "FAB-250" from UMPK.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional prosecutor's office.

The enemy struck at the houses where people were staying. A 43-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were killed.

"In addition, three men, three women and a 16-year-old boy were wounded. The victims were diagnosed with mine-blast and craniocerebral injuries, concussion, shrapnel wounds, cut wounds, bruises, and contusion. They were provided with qualified assistance," the statement said.

The attack damaged 8 apartment buildings and 6 cars.

