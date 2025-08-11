ENG
News Photo Shelling of the Donetsk region
Ruscists strike Bilozerske in Donetsk region: three wounded. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Russian troops attacked a residential area in the city of Bilozerske in Donetsk region.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET informs.

Three people were injured in the attack.

"Numerous fires broke out: two five-storey buildings, a three-storey house, a private house, a shop and an outbuilding were on fire. Emergency workers extinguished all the fires.

In total, 9 apartment buildings and 2 private houses, garages and cars were damaged by enemy strikes," the statement said.

Russia shelled Bilozerske on 11 August. There are wounded.
