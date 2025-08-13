Ruscists attacked car in Yunakivka with drone: two women injured

On the morning of August 13, in the Yunakivka district in the Sumy region, the enemy attacked a civilian vehicle with a strike drone.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Sumy RMA.

As noted, there were four people in the car.

"Two women were injured, but fortunately, their injuries are not serious. The victims received the necessary medical assistance, and their lives are not in danger," the statement said.

"I urge the residents of the Sumy region not to put themselves in danger and to limit their stay in border areas, where the enemy is constantly attacking the civilian population," adds Oleh Hryhorov, head of the region.