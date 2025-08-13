ENG
News Shelling of the Kherson region
Occupiers dropped explosives on civilian car: man and woman died in Kherson region

Russia hits car in Kherson region, killing man and woman

At around 8 a.m., Russian troops attacked a civilian vehicle with a drone in the Beryslav district of the Kherson region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Alexander Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

The Russians dropped explosives from a UAV onto a vehicle. The car was traveling along the Novoraysk-Kostyrka highway.

"A man and a woman were killed in the attack. My condolences to their families and loved ones," he said.

Khersonska region (2276) Beryslavskyy district (78)
