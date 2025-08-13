Russians were preparing Gordon’s assassination. Price was $400,000 - Maliuk

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) prevented two assassination attempts on journalist Dmytro Gordon ordered by the Russian Federation. The perpetrators were detained in advance.

This was announced by the head of the SSU Vasyl Maliuk in an interview with the TV channel "My-Ukraina," according to Censor.NET.

According to him, two groups tried to eliminate Gordon because he is to Russians "what Solovyov is to us," only "Solovyov is a propagandist, while Gordon tells them the plain truth," and he is watched on Russian territory.

"So, one group was working with a former member of parliament from the Party of Regions, whose surname was Hrushevsky. He is currently in prison. We were investigating them for sabotage in the Poltava region... but in the process of documenting... we realized that he was preparing and conducting visual surveillance of Dmytro Gordon... They had already studied his daily schedule, and so on. And they figured out where he was spending the night. A rocket and Shahed strike was planned. They just needed to be given the exact coordinates," said Maliuk.

He added that the perpetrators were apprehended before they could carry out their plan.

"However, it didn't stop there. The FSB decided to push through with its criminal plan. Here, they used—already in a different plan—the Dagestan ethnic-national criminal community... Even before the war, a young man was sent here, who got married here, settled here, and created a suitable cover story. And they were preparing to kill Gordon. The price was US$400,000," Maliuk said.

See also: Maluk: Russia twice attempted to eliminate journalist Gordon on Putin's orders

He specified that the Russians wanted to kill Gordon with a short-barreled rifled weapon, and if the journalist had a bodyguard, then with an automatic weapon, and "make a control shot with a pistol."

"He (the Dagestani – ed.) and his accomplices – all have been detained, all have been imprisoned," concluded the head of the SSU.