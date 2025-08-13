ENG
News Combat operations in the Pokrovsk direction
Minus 14 occupiers: artillerymen and drone operators of National Guard’s Spartan Brigade destroyed enemy assault group near Pokrovsk. VIDEO

Artillerymen and drone operators of the Spartan Brigade of the National Guard destroyed an enemy assault group of 14 occupants near Pokrovsk.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"Ukrainian artillery and drones are destroying a Russian assault group of 14 people who landed from an armoured personnel carrier. Pokrovske direction of the frontline, Donetsk region. The work of the 3rd Operational Brigade "Spartan" of the National Guard of Ukraine," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

