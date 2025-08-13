Police officers Oleh Babichev, Dmytro Havrik, and Roman Khomayko were killed in hostile air strike in Donetsk region. PHOTO

Donetskregion lost three policemen. The lives of the soldiers of the Special Police Battalion (Rifle) of the Donetsk Regional Police ended on 11 August. During a combat mission, they suffered a fatal air strike.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

What is known about the victims?

Police Captain Oleh Babichev, nicknamed Lego, was a native of Kostiantynivka. He worked as a senior investigator at the local police department and recently joined an infantry battalion. The 35-year-old defender is survived by his parents.

Police Major Dmytro Havryk, call sign Grif, was from Sloviansk and was 33 years old. Before becoming a soldier, he served as a community police officer in the Kramatorsk District Police Department. His parents and wife were left without a loving son and husband, and his five-year-old son without a father.

Police Captain Roman Khomayko, nicknamed Hamer, was born in Yenakiyevo, which is now occupied by Russian troops. Prior to joining the rifle battalion, he held the position of senior detective in the criminal police department of the Bakhmut district police station. The law enforcement officer is 36 years old and is survived by his parents and wife.

"The police of Donetsk region are in mourning because of the irreparable loss. Our brothers Oleh, Dmytro and Roman gave the most precious thing - their lives - for their native land. Courageous, unconquerable, the first to help where help is needed - they are forever in our hearts. Forever in service.

Our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the fallen," the statement said.