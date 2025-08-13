ENG
Zelenskyy has arrived in Berlin. VIDEO

Today, 13 August 2025, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived on an official visit to Berlin.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ukrinform with reference to the Presidential Office.

Earlier, it was reported that the Head of State would take part in a video conference held by US President Donald Trump with European leaders before his meeting with Putin.

Zelenskyy will hold the call together with Chancellor Merz, who is interrupting his summer vacation.

