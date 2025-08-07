Russians seriously damaged Patriot radar system in Ukraine, it was repaired in Germany – German General Keller

German Major General Maik Keller revealed that several months ago, Russian forces seriously damaged the MIM-104 radar unit of the Patriot air defense system during one of the attacks on Ukraine. The radar was urgently repaired in Germany.

Keller shared this in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, according to Censor.NET.

The German general coordinates NATO’s military assistance to Ukraine from Wiesbaden.

According to him, NATO’s mission involves not only providing weapons but also their repair.

Keller stated that several months ago the Patriot air defense radar unit in Ukraine suffered "serious damage."

The radar system was sent to Germany, where experts determined it was completely out of order and beyond repair. They also stated that replacing the radar with a new one would take several years.

Afterward, they turned to personnel from the NATO mission in Wiesbaden. Specialists from the German Air Force (Luftwaffe) managed to restore the radar's functionality by working daily from Monday to Saturday, 16 hours a day, Keller said.

In July, the repaired radar system was returned to Ukraine, and last week, with its help, Ukrainian forces successfully struck a Russian target.

