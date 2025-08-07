Zelenskyy had conversation with Merz: It’s time to end war

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

"Ukraine and Germany equally see the need to end the war as quickly as possible with a dignified peace, and the parameters of the end of this war will determine the security conditions for Europe for decades to come. The war is taking place in Europe, and Ukraine is an integral part of Europe; we are already in negotiations on accession to the European Union. Therefore, Europe must be a participant in the relevant processes," the president said.

According to Zelenskyy, positions have been coordinated with Germany.

Read more: Searches were indeed conducted at Shurma’s premises, it happened on July 15 in Starnberg - Spiegel

"We agreed to talk to Friedrich again. Security advisors will hold an online meeting today to coordinate our common views – Ukraine and all of Europe, the United States.



Yesterday, various potential formats for peace meetings at the leadership level in the near future were also discussed: two bilateral formats and one trilateral format. Ukraine is not afraid of meetings and expects the same bold approach from the Russian side. It is time to end the war. Thank you to everyone who is helping!" he concluded.

Read more: Trump plans to meet with Putin as early as next week - NYT