Shurma was indeed searched, it happened on July 15 in Starnberg - Spiegel

Law enforcement agencies conducted a search of the former deputy head of the President's Office, Rostislav Shurma, in Germany.

Spiegel

"Rostislav Shurma was deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's administration. At the request of Ukrainian anti-corruption investigators, Bavarian investigators conducted a search of his home in Starnberg," the article says.

According to the publication, this happened on July 15.

The search, according to journalists, was conducted on the basis of a request for legal assistance from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine.

Earlier, Ukrainian media outlets reported on the search.

In 2023, journalists from Bihus.Info published an investigation in which they found that Ukraine had likely paid over 320 million hryvnia for electricity from solar power plants located in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Some of these companies are linked to Rostyslav Shurma, deputy head of the Office of the President, in particular to his brother Oleh Shurma and a former subordinate.

