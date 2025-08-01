ENG
Rutte welcomes Germany’s decision to provide additional Patriot systems to Ukraine: This will help protect skies and deter Russian aggression

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte welcomed Germany’s decision to provide Ukraine with two additional Patriot systems.

The NATO chief wrote this on social media platform X, Censor.NET reports.

"I welcome Germany’s decision to provide two additional Patriot systems to Ukraine. This is great news and I welcome Germany‘s leadership! This will help ensure Ukraine is able to defend its skies, protect its people, and deter Russian aggression," Rutte stated.

Recall that earlier it was reported Germany would transfer two additional Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine after reaching an agreement with the U.S. on replacing the delivered units.

