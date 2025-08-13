If I got Moscow and Leningrad free as part of deal with Russia, media would say I made bad deal, - Trump

US President Donald Trump has published a post in which he complains about the media, which "unfairly" write about his upcoming meeting with dictator Vladimir Putin.

According to Censor.NET, the US leader posted this on Truth Social.

"Constantly quoting fired losers and really dumb people like John Bolton, who just said that even though the meeting is on American soil, 'Putin has already won'. What's that all about? We are winning on EVERYTHING. The Fake news is working overtime (No tax on overtime!). If I got Moscow and Leningrad free as part of the deal with Russia, the Fake News would say I made a bad deal!" he said.

Trump called them "sick and dishonest" people who "probably hate our country".

"But it doesn't matter, because we are winning on everything!!!" he added.

