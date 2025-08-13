Russians trying to enter and gain foothold in Dnipropetrovsk region - OSGT "Dnipro"

In the Novopavlivka direction, Russian troops are trying to enter and gain a foothold in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was stated by the spokesman for the OSGT "Dnipro" Viktor Trehubov.

"In the Novopavlivka (direction - ed.), Russian attempts to enter and gain a foothold in the Dnipropetrovsk region are still present, and unfortunately, things are not very simple there either," the spokesman said.

According to him, the Russian occupiers are also using the tactics of small infantry groups in this area.

Read more: OSGT "Dnipro" on situation near Dobropillia: Small enemy infantry groups are blocked, they are being destroyed

"It is more effective. There is no point in attacking in large groups, and the tactic of rapid movement was not very effective when they (the Russians - ed.) used light vehicles. It's summer, there is a lot of greenery, so the infantry is coming," Trehubov explained.