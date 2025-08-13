Trump assured that issue of territories will be discussed by President of Ukraine - Macron

During an online conversation with President Zelenskyy and European leaders, US President Donald Trump said that territorial issues would be discussed only by the President of Ukraine.

This was announced by French President Emmanuel Macron, Censor.NET reports citing Suspilne.

"The second point on which President Trump spoke clearly is that territorial issues that fall under the jurisdiction of Ukraine cannot be negotiated and will be discussed only by the President of Ukraine. And this is a position that we support. It was very clearly expressed by President Trump," Macron said.

The US is seeking to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine during the meeting between Putin and Trump in Alaska, Macron said.

"It is important that at this meeting, the United States of America was indeed able to achieve a ceasefire. And we support this initiative, along with new prisoner exchanges and the release of children," the French president said.

Macron also said that the leaders had come to a common understanding during the conversation that NATO should not be one of the guarantors of security for Ukraine. Instead, the United States and "all allies who were ready, and this is what we want," the French president said.

