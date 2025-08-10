End of war must be fair - Zelenskyy thanks European leaders for joint statement

The end of the war in Ukraine must be fair.

This was emphasized by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his comments on the joint statement by European leaders, according to Censor.NET.

"I am grateful to everyone who stands with Ukraine and our people for peace in Ukraine, which protects the vital security interests of our European nations.

Ukraine appreciates and fully supports the statement by President Macron, Prime Minister Meloni, Chancellor Merz, Prime Minister Tusk, Prime Minister Starmer, President Ursula von der Leyen, and President Stubb on peace for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: White House considering inviting Zelenskyy to Alaska, where Trump-Putin meeting is scheduled - NBC News

Earlier, it was reported that European leaders issued a statement in which they noted that a diplomatic solution must protect Ukraine's interests and that international borders should not be changed by force.

Censor.NET previously reported that Macron and Starmer will cooperate with Trump and Zelensky in the coming days.

Earlier, Trump, commenting on the peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, stated that there would be an exchange of territories.

Earlier, it was reported that the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will take place on August 15 in the US state of Alaska.

The media reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky may join the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, scheduled for August 15 in Alaska.