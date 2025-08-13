I have told Trump and European colleagues that Putin is bluffing. He is trying to put pressure on all directions of front - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was bluffing before his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska.

He said this at a joint briefing with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin on August 13, Censor.NET reports.

"I have told the President of the United States and all our European colleagues: 'Putin is bluffing'. He is trying to put pressure on all directions of the Ukrainian front before the meeting in Alaska. Russia is trying to show that it is capable of occupying the whole of Ukraine. Of course, this is their desire," the Head of State said.

Zelenskyy also noted that Putin is "bluffing" about the fact that "sanctions do not work and do not affect the Russian economy."

"Putin is bluffing that sanctions are not important to him and that they do not work. In fact, sanctions are helping and hurting Russia's military economy. It is true that Russia has several times more weapons, including artillery - three times - and similar things, but Russia also has three times more losses. And this is a fact," the president said.

Earlier it was reported that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about agreeing on five common principles with European leaders to end the war in Ukraine.

