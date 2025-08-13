ENG
Trump supports providing guarantees to Ukraine and ready to participate in this - Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump has said that America is ready to provide security guarantees for Ukraine.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"There must be really reliable security guarantees. Today, by the way, President Trump said that he supports this and that America is ready to participate," Zelenskyy said.

Commenting on the issue of security guarantees, Merz said that Ukraine should have a strong army. But, according to him, the issue of guarantees was not discussed in detail during today's videoconference.

