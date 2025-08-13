Trump, Putin and Zelenskyy could meet in Europe or Middle East - The Guardian

The meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may take place in Europe or the Middle East.

The publication reports that US and European officials are already considering potential locations for a trilateral meeting, in particular, cities in Europe and the Middle East.

Earlier, CBS News reported, citing two sources, that the United States is working to find a venue for a meeting between US President Donald Trump, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On August 13, U.S. President Donald Trump said that if his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "goes well," the next meeting could be with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

