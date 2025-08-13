Trump-Putin-Zelenskyy meeting may take place as soon as end of next week, - CBS News

The United States is working to find a venue for a meeting between US President Donald Trump, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This was reported by CBS News, citing two sources, according to Censor.NET.

"Two sources familiar with those negotiations told CBS News Tuesday that the U.S. is working on a site for a Trump-Putin-Zelenskyy meeting as soon as the end of next week," the statement said.

Journalists recalled that, speaking to reporters at the White House on Monday, 11 August, Trump expressed optimism that his meeting with Putin would be "constructive" and said he planned to organise an in-person meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy.

"The next meeting will be with Zelenskyy and Putin or Zelenskyy and Putin and me," Mr. Trump said.

Earlier it was reported that the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would take place on 15 August in the US state of Alaska.

