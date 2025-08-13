If meeting with Putin goes well, we will have second one. It will be attended by Putin, Zelenskyy and me, - Trump

US President Donald Trump has said that if his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "goes well", the next meeting may be held with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump said this during a visit to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Censor.NET reports.

"If the first meeting goes well, I would like to have a second meeting between Putin, Zelenskyy and me almost immediately if they want me to be there," the White House chief said.

At the same time, he said that if he did not "get the answers he needed" during his meeting with Putin in Alaska, there would be no second meeting.

Earlier, CBS News reported, citing two sources, that the United States is working to find a venue for a meeting between US President Donald Trump, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Earlier it was reported that the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would take place on 15 August in the US state of Alaska.

