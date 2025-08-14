President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London today.

This was reported by Censor.NET with with reference to to the BBC.

Starmer said there was a "real chance" of a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine ahead of the meeting between Trump and Putin.

The BBC writes that the morning meeting between Zelenskyy and Starmer will be a carefully coordinated demonstration of support from the UK.

After yesterday's conversation with other European leaders, Zelenskyy, and Trump, the British Prime Minister said that Ukraine's territorial integrity must be protected and that international borders should not be changed by force.

According to Starmer, any ceasefire must be long-lasting, and this requires security guarantees.

