Russia attacked Ukraine with record number of drones in July - about 6200 UAVs launched - British intelligence

In July 2025, Russia launched about 6,200 drones at Ukraine. This was a new record for enemy attacks.

This is stated in the intelligence report of the British Ministry of Defence

"In July 2025, Russia launched approximately 6,200 one way attack uncrewed aerial systems against Ukraine, a new monthly high, surpassing the approximately 5,600 launched in June 2025," the report says.

According to the report, Russian kamikaze drones continue to be used in combination with missiles to increase their combat effectiveness and complicate the actions of Ukrainian air defence.

In addition, several daily records of the use of kamikaze drones were recorded in July. At the same time, a significant number of decoy drones were used in conjunction with drones carrying warheads. This has become a common tactic of Russian strikes against Ukraine.

British intelligence notes that Russia's long-range bombers have maintained their operational tempo, continuing to demonstrate the fleet's combat capability after Ukraine's Operation "Pavutyna".

Also in July, seven strike groups of long-range bombers were spotted firing more than 70 missiles at Ukraine.

