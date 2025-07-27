For first time, Russia cancele Navy Day parade for security reasons, - British intelligence

For the first time, the Russian Navy Day parade has been completely canceled in Russia, most likely due to security measures.

This is stated in the July 27 intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reports.

"It is almost certain that the Russian Navy Day parades, which were originally scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 27, 2025, have been canceled across Russia for security reasons," the review says.

It is also noted that in 2017-2024, the main naval parade was held in St. Petersburg on Navy Day. It included a review of warships, which was attended by some ships from other regions of Russia. Traditionally, ships and representatives of other countries took part in the parade.

"The main naval parade was scaled back in 2024, but this is the first time it has been canceled since its inception in 2017. Smaller ceremonies are likely to take place, and Navy Day remains a Russian national holiday," the British intelligence service added.

