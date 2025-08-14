Russian troops hit village in Seredyna-Buda district with missile: 7-year-old girl and man were injured, there is damage

In the Sumy region, a 7-year-old girl and a 27-year-old man were injured as a result of a rocket strike from Russia.

This was announced by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, the attack took place late yesterday evening in one of the villages of the Seredyna-Budsk community.

"As a result of the explosion, the child was injured and hospitalized. Doctors are providing the necessary assistance, the girl's condition is stable, and her life is not in danger," the regional governor clarified.

The man suffered minor injuries, received the necessary medical assistance, and is being treated on an outpatient basis.

Also, as a result of the enemy strike, approximately six private houses and vehicles were damaged.

No further information about the enemy attack is available at this time.