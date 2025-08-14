Trump created conditions for just end to war in Ukraine - Graham

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham believes that US President Donald Trump has created the conditions for an honest and fair end to Russia's war against Ukraine.

He announced this on social network X, according to Censor.NET.

"The European leaders I spoke with this morning said that the phone call with President Trump was simply impressive. President Trump sincerely wanted to end this war, and I believe that he has created the conditions for an honest and fair end to the bloodshed in Ukraine," he stressed.

The senator noted that Trump "made it clear that he seeks peace, not humiliation."

"He will not stand idly by if the killings continue. The introduction of a 50% tariff on India for purchasing Russian oil and gas, which supports Putin's military machine, has truly changed the rules of the game," Graham added.

