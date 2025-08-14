Trump told European leaders that he would not discuss Ukrainian territory with Putin - CNN

During his meeting with dictator Putin, President Donald Trump will insist on an unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine. Ukrainian territories will not be discussed.

This was reported by CNN, with reference to European diplomats, Censor.NET reports.

The sources said that Trump did not use the term "unconditional". He believes that a ceasefire would be a manifestation of goodwill on the part of Russia. Trump also said that the territory of Ukraine is not a subject of negotiations.

The journalists noted that this left the impression that Trump would not consider any Russian proposal that they gain control of Ukrainian territory in exchange for a ceasefire.

According to one of the interlocutors, the main message from the Europeans was that Ukraine should be involved in negotiations on its territory. However, expectations from this meeting are not high.

Trump also expressed support for security guarantees for Ukraine that would include a US role, which was seen as a particularly positive development, one of the diplomats said.

The sources also said that the idea of imposing new sanctions, including secondary sanctions against China over Russian oil, was discussed if the meeting did not go well.

"Trump said he was thinking about it, but he didn't make any commitments," the source added.

However, there was a feeling that Trump could impose new US sanctions very soon if the meeting did not go well.