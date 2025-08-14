ENG
Zelenskyy has already arrived at Starmer’s residence

Zelenskyy and Starmer

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already arrived at the official residence of the Prime Minister of Great Britain, where he was met by Keir Starmer.

According to Censor.NET, this information became known from broadcasts carried out by British media outlets.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Zelenskyy will meet with Starmer today. The morning meeting between Zelenskyy and Starmer will be a carefully coordinated demonstration of support from the United Kingdom.

Read more: Zelenskyy to meet with Starmer today - BBC

