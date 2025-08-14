67 combat engagements registered in frontline, 37 of them in Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

As of 4:00 p.m. on 14 August, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defence Forces 67 times.

Hostilities in the north

Russian artillery shelling affected the border areas of our country, in particular Popivka, Luhivka, Pokrovka, Prokhody, Marine in Sumy region; Tymofiivka, Lemishchyne in Kharkiv region; and air strikes with guided bombs in Boiaro-Lezhachi in Sumy region.

The enemy twice tried to conduct offensive actions in the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, and the fighting is currently ongoing. Enemy aircraft carried out two air strikes, dropping a total of four guided bombs, and the enemy also fired 115 times, including two times from multiple launch rocket systems. Our troops are actively engaged in combat, with some successes in certain areas.

Hostilities in Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi sector, Ukrainian troops repelled an enemy attack near Hlyboke.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked three times in the Kupiansk sector near Kupiansk, Holubivka and Zahryzove.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled seven attacks in the vicinity of Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Myrne, Shandryholove and Kolodiazi. Three attacks are still ongoing.

In the Siverskyi sector, Ukrainian troops repelled one enemy attack, while occupiers' units tried to advance in the area of Hryhorivka.

No combat engagements were registered in the Kramatorsk sector so far.

In the Toretsk sector, Russian occupiers twice tried to advance on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Toretsk and Oleksandro-Kalynove. Ukrainian troops repelled one attack, another battle is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have launched 37 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Popiv Yar, Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Nykanorivka, Maiak, Volodymyrivka, Shakhove, Rubizhne, Vilne, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Mykolaivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Promin, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Udachne and Novoukrainka. Holding back the enemy's onslaught, Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 34 attacks, and the fighting is ongoing. The situation in the area is stabilising, and the Defence Forces are taking all necessary measures to identify and destroy the groups of Russian occupiers that had penetrated the rear areas of our defence earlier. Thus, yesterday, servicemen of one of our mechanised brigades captured five invaders.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the occupiers launched 9 offensives against the positions of Ukrainian troops near the settlements of Tolstoy, Oleksandohrad, Maliivka and in the directions of Filiia, Zaporizke. One battle is still ongoing.

Hostilities in the south

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy's aviation attacked Novodanylivka with unguided aerial missiles.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, Ukrainian troops repelled five occupiers' assault attacks. Lvove came under an air strike.

No combat engagements were registered in the Huliaipillia and Orikhivsk sectors.