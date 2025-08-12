Additional forces have been sent to Pokrovsk direction to destroy SRG units penetrating line of defence, - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 10:00 p.m., 122 firefights have taken place at the front.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy carried out 51 air strikes, dropping 106 KABs, carried out 3764 kamikaze strikes and 3764 shellings of the positions of our troops.

Fighting in the north

There were 13 attacks by Russian invaders on the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions. The enemy carried out eight air strikes, dropping 16 guided bombs, and fired 287 times, including 24 times from multiple launch rocket systems.

The Ukrainian defence forces cleared the settlements of Stepne and Novokostiantynivka (formerly Pershe Travnia) in Sumy region from the Russian occupiers. The soldiers of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment actively pushed enemy units beyond the state border of Ukraine.

Combat actions in Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi sector, six firefights took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Kolodiazne and Dvorichanske.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy launched six attacks on Ukrainian troops' positions, and one battle is still ongoing. The fighting took place in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Kindrashivka, Kupiansk, Zahryzove and Bohuslavka.

Read more: Situation on Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka line is, without exaggeration, complete sh**, - Krotevych

Fighting in Donbas

In the Lyman sector, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 13 times in the areas of Ridkodub, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Myrne, Serebrianka and in the direction of Druzheliubivka, Shandryholove, Yampil. Four firefights are still ongoing.

In the Siverskyi sector, Ukrainian troops repelled four attempts to attack our positions today. Occupiers' units tried to advance near Hryhorivka and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian defence forces stopped five enemy attacks in the areas of Stupochky, Stepanivka and Rusyn Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders six times today in the areas of Toretsk, Bila Hora and Shcherbynivka. The defence forces restrained the enemy's attack and repelled all assaults.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy made 35 attempts to push our units back. The most intense activity is observed in the areas of Poltavka, Popiv Yar, Maiak, Dorozhne, Nykanorivka, Kucheriv Yar, Nove Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Sukhetske, Rodynske, Promin, Udachne, Lysivka, Zvirove, Horikhove, Dachne. Three firefights are still ongoing.

The enemy is using its superiority in numbers and, losing personnel on a large scale, is trying to infiltrate in small groups through the first line of our positions. By the decision of the Commander-in-Chief, additional forces and means have been allocated to detect and destroy enemy sabotage groups that penetrate the defence line.

According to preliminary estimates, in this area, our soldiers killed 64 and wounded 38 occupiers, destroyed one vehicle, 21 UAVs, one communication antenna and one motorcycle; also damaged one cannon and two motorcycles of the invaders.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy tried to break through 14 times near the localities of Vilne Pole, Maliivka, Voskresenka, Myrne and in the direction of Ivanivka and Novoivanivka. Fighting continues in four locations.

Read more: While we "continue to advance" in Sumy direction, we have difficult situation in Pokrovsk, - Shyrshyn

Fighting in the south

The enemy did not conduct any offensive in the Huliaipillia sector.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the invading forces attacked twice in the area of Kamianske and in the direction of Novodanylivka. The aggressor's aircraft struck the settlements of Novoandriivka, Stepnohirsk and Hryhorivka.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy conducted six futile attacks on the positions of our defenders. At the same time, it carried out air strikes on Prydniprovske and Antonivka.

No significant changes in the situation were recorded in other sectors.