Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,068,040 people (+940 per day), 11,106 tanks, 422 aircraft, 31,498 artillery systems, 23,133 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,068,040 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022, to August 14, 2025, are estimated at:

personnel – approximately 1,068,040 (+940) individuals;

tanks – 11,106 (+2) units

armored combat vehicles – 23,133 (+3) units

artillery systems – 31,498 (+40) units

MLRS – 1467 (+1) units

air defence means – 1207 (+0) units

aircraft – 422 (+1) units

helicopters – 340 (+0)

Operational-tactical level UAVs – 51,190 (+147)

cruise missiles – 3,558 (+0)

ships/boats – 28 (+0)

submarines – 1 (+0)

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 58,596 (+140)

special equipment – 3940 (+3)

